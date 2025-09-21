28 Villages, 82,952 People Affected By Floods In Lahore District
Faizan Hashmi Published September 21, 2025 | 06:00 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Sep, 2025) Recent floods have caused widespread devastation in and around Lahore, impacting 28 villages and affecting a total of 82,952 people, according to Commissioner Lahore Division Maryam Khan.
In a statement, Commissioner Khan said that six villages were more than 50 percent affected, with significant damage to homes, infrastructure, and livelihoods.
Reports from mid-August through September 2025 indicate that the floods have led to extensive inundation, displacement of residents, and the submergence of homes, including in some upscale neighborhoods of the city.
Flood experts have identified the swollen River Ravi as a major contributing factor behind the widespread damage. Overflowing waters from the river breached embankments and submerged low-lying areas, triggering a large-scale rescue and relief operation across Punjab.
Rescue teams continue to operate in flood-hit areas, with efforts underway to provide food, shelter, and medical aid to displaced residents.
