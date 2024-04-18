Harmful Ketchup Producing Factory Seized
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 18, 2024 | 06:14 PM
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Apr, 2024) Rawalpindi Cantonment board (RCB) authorities seized a factory producing deleterious ketchup, here on Thursday.
Spokesman RCB, Rasheed Saqib informed that Food Control Cell has raided a factory in the Sadar area where unhealthy and deleterious ketchup was being produced.
The ketchup was to be supplied to various shops. The raw material and related goods have been seized, he said adding that the samples have also been sent for laboratory tests for further investigation.
RCB food cell also examined other food outlets and served warning notices to 16 food points for unhygienic and polluted environments during the random surprise checks which are being carried out under special instructions by CEO Syed Ali Irfan Rizvi.
The CEO said that actions were being taken against those not fulfilling required quality standards and selling prohibited, expired items. He further said that all resources were being used for further improvement of quality and standards of food items by continuous checking of food points, units and factories.
The business of those who violate the rules will be closed, along with imposing fines and case registration against the violators, he said
