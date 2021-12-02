Havaldar Muhammad Shafiq buried with full military honours

(@FahadShabbir)

The Inter Services Public Relations says that the funeral prayer of the soldier was offered at his native town in Mian Channu, Khanewal.

RAWALPINDI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Dec 2nd, 2021) Havaldar Muhammad Shafiq of Pakistan Army, who embraced Shahadat while serving in United Nations’ Mission in Central African Republic, was buried with full military honours.

Havaldar Muhammad Shafiq is survived by his wife and three sons.

So far, 162 Pakistani peacekeepers have laid down their lives as part of global mission for international peace and stability.