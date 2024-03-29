Open Menu

Hazrat Mujaddid Alf Sani's Urs: Ministry Executes Computerized Ballot For 200 Devotees

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 29, 2024 | 05:40 PM

Hazrat Mujaddid Alf Sani's Urs: Ministry executes computerized ballot for 200 devotees

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Mar, 2024) The selection process for participants in the Urs of Hazrat Mujaddid Alf Sani was conducted on Friday at the Ministry of Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony.

Under the supervision of Federal Secretary Religious Affairs, Dr. Syed Ata-ur-Rehman, the computerized ballot was executed in the ministry's committee room.

Prior to this, the Ziyarat Wing officials informed the Secretary Religious Affairs about the reception of 400 applications nationwide for the Urs participation. From these, 200 devotees were selected through a provincial quota-based draw.

Following the draw's completion, Secretary Syed Ata-ur-Rehman promptly endorsed and approved the results.

The Ziyarat Department subsequently published the ballot outcomes on its official website.

Furthermore, successful devotees will receive notifications via Short Message Service (SMS). They are required to proceed by filling out an online form for an Indian visa and submitting their passports to the ministry.

It is noteworthy that the Ministry of Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony manages arrangements for Pakistani religious tourists under the 1974 Agreement, facilitating visits to six religious shrines in India.

