Hazrat Mujaddid Alf Sani's Urs: Ministry Executes Computerized Ballot For 200 Devotees
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 29, 2024 | 05:40 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Mar, 2024) The selection process for participants in the Urs of Hazrat Mujaddid Alf Sani was conducted on Friday at the Ministry of Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony.
Under the supervision of Federal Secretary Religious Affairs, Dr. Syed Ata-ur-Rehman, the computerized ballot was executed in the ministry's committee room.
Prior to this, the Ziyarat Wing officials informed the Secretary Religious Affairs about the reception of 400 applications nationwide for the Urs participation. From these, 200 devotees were selected through a provincial quota-based draw.
Following the draw's completion, Secretary Syed Ata-ur-Rehman promptly endorsed and approved the results.
The Ziyarat Department subsequently published the ballot outcomes on its official website.
Furthermore, successful devotees will receive notifications via Short Message Service (SMS). They are required to proceed by filling out an online form for an Indian visa and submitting their passports to the ministry.
It is noteworthy that the Ministry of Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony manages arrangements for Pakistani religious tourists under the 1974 Agreement, facilitating visits to six religious shrines in India.
Recent Stories
UHS declares MBBS first prof, MS urology exam results
Separate coaches to be hired for ODIs, Test and T20I formats
Finance Minister calls for reforming tax system to improve country's economy
PM calls for joint efforts to check smuggling, power theft
Infinix Unveils a Vibrant New Chapter with Wahaj Ali: The face of Infinix NOTE 4 ..
PM makes two more appointments in his team
Terrorists of Shangla suicide attack will be brought to justice: Interior Minist ..
Applications Open for 6th Cycle of Start-up Incubation under the National Expans ..
Join vivo's "Light it Up" Social Media Contest in Ramadan to Win vivo V30 5G
Pakistan v New Zealand T20I series: Tickets to go on sale from today
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 29 March 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 29 March 2024
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Maryam Nawaz approves Nawaz Sharif Kisan card7 minutes ago
-
WASA disconnects 177 connections of defaulters8 minutes ago
-
SHO, entire staff of police station suspended for taking bribe from kite makers8 minutes ago
-
52 housing schemes declared illegal8 minutes ago
-
Shahid Hameed Rind appointed as Balochistan Spokesperson8 minutes ago
-
Arts Council board meeting held8 minutes ago
-
WASA launches crackdown against illegal housing colonies8 minutes ago
-
Working on strategy to carry out structural reforms, expand tax base: Finance Minister17 minutes ago
-
DG Rangers chairs security meeting to assess law and order situation17 minutes ago
-
Police finalize tight security arrangements for Good Friday, Easter18 minutes ago
-
Police arrest six drug dealers with over six kg hashish28 minutes ago
-
US President Joe Biden writes to PM Shehbaz, assures US full support in confronting challenges38 minutes ago