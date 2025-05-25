Open Menu

HC Attends Swearing In Ceremony Of PM Wong, His Cabinet

Faizan Hashmi Published May 25, 2025 | 09:00 PM

HC attends swearing in ceremony of PM Wong, his cabinet

SINGAPORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th May, 2025) Pakistan's High Commissioner (HC) Rabia Shafiq attended the swearing-in ceremony of Prime Minister Lawrence Wong and his cabinet.

She congratulated the Prime Minister and his team on assuming office and wished them success in their new roles.

Recent Stories

Fourth UAE National Mixed Martial Arts Championshi ..

Fourth UAE National Mixed Martial Arts Championship concludes in Al Ain

32 seconds ago
 On behalf of UAE President, RAK Ruler arrives Mala ..

On behalf of UAE President, RAK Ruler arrives Malaysia to participate in GCC-ASE ..

15 minutes ago
 UAE sprinter Maryam Karim wins Best Asian U-18 Fem ..

UAE sprinter Maryam Karim wins Best Asian U-18 Female Athlete Award

45 minutes ago
 ICCROM launches second phase of online training co ..

ICCROM launches second phase of online training course on structural conservatio ..

46 minutes ago
 On behalf of UAE’s President, Thani Al Zeyoudi a ..

On behalf of UAE’s President, Thani Al Zeyoudi attends inauguration of Preside ..

1 hour ago
 Internationalstudy led by University of Sharjah of ..

Internationalstudy led by University of Sharjah offers new hope for cancer patie ..

1 hour ago
Zayed International Foundation for Environment ope ..

Zayed International Foundation for Environment opens Environmental Art Exhibitio ..

1 hour ago
 Arab Parliament Speaker congratulates Gulf leaders ..

Arab Parliament Speaker congratulates Gulf leaders on GCC 44th anniversary

2 hours ago
 Salem Al Qasimi attends SEA's 3rd graduation cerem ..

Salem Al Qasimi attends SEA's 3rd graduation ceremony

2 hours ago
 Over 3,000 runners participate in 'One Run' Commun ..

Over 3,000 runners participate in 'One Run' Community Race

2 hours ago
 Ministry of Finance organises workshop on governme ..

Ministry of Finance organises workshop on government balance sheet preparation i ..

3 hours ago
 Nahyan bin Mubarak honours winners of ADMAF Awards

Nahyan bin Mubarak honours winners of ADMAF Awards

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan