SP City Kohat Reviews Public Liaison Committee's Efforts
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 25, 2025 | 09:00 PM
KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th May, 2025) Superintendent of Police (SP) City Kamal Hussain on Sunday paid a detailed visit to the Usterzai police station, where he reviewed the measures taken to strengthen communication between the police and the public.
The visit was attended by Chairman Public Liaison Committee Malik Manzar Hussain and other key members. The committee members briefed the SP City on their activities and performance, highlighting their efforts to establish law and order, combat drugs, and address public grievances.
On this occasion,SP City Kamal Hussain expressed satisfaction with the committee's efforts and appreciated their role in preventing crime and solving public problems. He also emphasized the importance of public cooperation in establishing lasting peace and praised the Public Liaison Committee for being an effective arm of the police. The SP City hoped that the committee would continue to work closely with the police in the future.
APP/azq/378
