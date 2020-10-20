UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

HCSTSI Appeals Traders To Implement SOPs Against COVID-19

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Tue 20th October 2020 | 08:20 PM

HCSTSI appeals traders to implement SOPs against COVID-19

The President Hyderabad Chamber of Small Traders and Small Industry (HCSTSI) Saleemuddin Qureshi has appealed to traders to implement standard operating procedures set by the government against COVID-19

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Oct, 2020 ) :The President Hyderabad Chamber of Small Traders and Small Industry (HCSTSI) Saleemuddin Qureshi has appealed to traders to implement standard operating procedures set by the government against COVID-19.

Talking to delegations of Hyderabad Daal Mills Owners Association and Hyderabad Royal Lions Club here at HCSTSI Secretariat on Tuesday, he underlined the need of adopting precautionary pleasures including social distancing, use of masks and sanitizers in order to meet the second wave of COVID-19 in successful manners.

The President Hyderabad Daal Mills Owners Association Prem Chand, Vice President Esar Kumar, Diya Ram.

Bhoju Mal, Metha Mal, President Hyderabad Royla Lions Club Irfan Arbiani, Muhammad Iqbal Arbiani and others also supported the advice of the President HCSTSI and appealed to traders to adopt all precautionary measures against COVID-19.

They also congratulated the newly elected office bearers of HCSTSI and hoped that under their leadership the issues of small traders and small industrialists will be resolved. The Senior Vice President HCSTSI Muhammad Altaf Memon, Vice President Ahmed Idrees and Muhammad Akram Ansari were also present on the occasion.

Related Topics

Hyderabad Chamber All Government Industry

Recent Stories

Zayed Higher Organisation, ADHA sign MoU to expedi ..

41 minutes ago

Integrated Transport Centre launches trial of &#03 ..

41 minutes ago

UAEFA, its Japanese counterpart renew MoU for exch ..

56 minutes ago

Dubai Economy fines 5 businesses, warns 4 for viol ..

56 minutes ago

EU's Barnier urges Britain to use 'little time lef ..

16 seconds ago

Nadal to play Paris Masters next month

18 seconds ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.