HCSTSI appeals traders to implement SOPs against COVID-19

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Oct, 2020 ) :The President Hyderabad Chamber of Small Traders and Small Industry (HCSTSI) Saleemuddin Qureshi has appealed to traders to implement standard operating procedures set by the government against COVID-19.

Talking to delegations of Hyderabad Daal Mills Owners Association and Hyderabad Royal Lions Club here at HCSTSI Secretariat on Tuesday, he underlined the need of adopting precautionary pleasures including social distancing, use of masks and sanitizers in order to meet the second wave of COVID-19 in successful manners.

The President Hyderabad Daal Mills Owners Association Prem Chand, Vice President Esar Kumar, Diya Ram.

Bhoju Mal, Metha Mal, President Hyderabad Royla Lions Club Irfan Arbiani, Muhammad Iqbal Arbiani and others also supported the advice of the President HCSTSI and appealed to traders to adopt all precautionary measures against COVID-19.

They also congratulated the newly elected office bearers of HCSTSI and hoped that under their leadership the issues of small traders and small industrialists will be resolved. The Senior Vice President HCSTSI Muhammad Altaf Memon, Vice President Ahmed Idrees and Muhammad Akram Ansari were also present on the occasion.