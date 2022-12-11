UrduPoint.com

Health Activists For Banning Innovative Tobacco Products

Faizan Hashmi Published December 11, 2022 | 03:30 PM

Health activists for banning innovative tobacco products

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Dec, 2022 ) :The Society for Protection of the Rights of the Child (SPARC) urged all the stakeholders to play their role in protecting Pakistani youth from harmful innovative tobacco products.

Health activists raised alarm on the recent attempts by the tobacco industry to get the heated tobacco products regularized.

The activists mentioned that the potential harms of innovative products, such as nicotine pouches, e-cigarettes, and heated tobacco devices, must be recognized and their sales and promotion must be banned.

Country Lead of Vital Strategies Dr Ziauddin islam mentioned that contrary to the tobacco industry's claims, innovative products are harmful as they contain nicotine which serves as a gateway to many other forms of substance abuse and may cause serious health and mental health issues among youth.

He said these products are claimed as cessation products but in fact, are new forms of addiction. The so-called research studies which claim that they're less harmful than cigarettes are all funded by the tobacco industry, he said, adding that independent research studies warned about their harms. He appealed to the Federal cabinet not to approve any move asking to legitimize novel products.

Country Head of Campaign for Tobacco-Free kids Malik Imran Ahmed said more and more countries are banning the sales of heated tobacco products due to the fact that they include tobacco and their emissions have the same negative impact on health as cigarettes.

However, he added, the tobacco industry in Pakistan is using various deceptive tactics to get these products regularized.

He said the tobacco industry has already misled the government by claiming that e-cigarettes and nicotine pouches are less harmful and only for smokers who want to quit. However, these products are openly promoted online and sold to young and new consumers. If heated tobacco products are allowed, the country will witness the same deception as before because the industry needs new consumers to maintain its profits.

Program Manager at SPARC Khalil Ahmed Dogar mentioned that due to cheap and easy affordability, nearly 1,200 children begin smoking every day in Pakistan. We can't afford any more getting addicted to these new products.

He requested the government to recognize this situation as a 'child rights emergency' because it is directly hurting their health, education, and future development.

It is the responsibility of policymakers to ensure that no anti-child policy is implemented in the country. Pakistani children and youth have suffered various health issues in the last few years. It is the golden opportunity for our policymakers to reject HTPs and give a message to our young generation that they will be protected from all harm, he added.

\778

Related Topics

Pakistan Education Young Same Lead May Gold All From Government Cabinet Industry

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 11 December 2022

6 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 11th December 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 11th December 2022

6 hours ago
 England and France unchanged for World Cup quarter ..

England and France unchanged for World Cup quarter-final

16 hours ago
 Secy sports for early functioning of cricket cente ..

Secy sports for early functioning of cricket center

16 hours ago
 Leinster hammer Racing, Sharks edge Quins in Champ ..

Leinster hammer Racing, Sharks edge Quins in Champions Cup

16 hours ago
 Brussels congregation calls for immediate end of h ..

Brussels congregation calls for immediate end of human rights abuses in IIOJK

16 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.