Health authorities seek media role for success of vaccination campaign against typhoid

D.I.KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Sep, 2022 ) :The health authorities on Wednesday sought media role for achieving successful results of the upcoming vaccination campaign against typhoid scheduled to be commenced from October 3 to 15.

In this regard a media briefing was organized here at EPI Warehouse by the District Health Department.

On this occasion, District Health Officer (DHO) Dr. Mehmood Jan Bettani and Expanded Programme on Immunization (EPI) Coordinator Dr. Irfan Aziz informed the media persons in detail about the symptoms and treatment of typhoid fever besides the importance of the vaccination.

EPI Coordinator Dr Irfan Aziz said that the teams had been formed to vaccinate children aging between 9 months to 15 years in 16 union councils of the district.

He said out of 16 targeted union councils 10 are in D.I.Khan Tehsil, two in Tehsil Paharpur while one each in Paroa, Darabin, Kulachi and Darazinda Tehsils.

He said this vaccine would not be administered from house to house but at a designated place in all the mentioned union councils.

He said the teams would also visit public and private schools to vaccinate the students.

Speaking on the occasion, DHO Dr.

Mehmood Jan Bettani informed that the anti-polio drops would also be administered to the children of under-five-year age during the campaign.

He said the typhoid was a deadly disease which affects the intestines badly.

He stressed upon the need of public awareness about the importance of vaccination and asked the media persons to help the health department in convincing the people to get their children against the typhoid.

Dr Mehmood Jan also requested the parents to bring their children at the designated places of health department and get their children vaccinated to protect them from typhoid fever.

He informed that the vaccine did not have any side effects.

However, he added, the health department had made a micro-plan in case of any reaction of the vaccine.

The focal persons at each union council and Rescue 1122 would be ready to immediately respond to any emergency in this regard.

Speaking on the occasion, EPI Coordinator Dr Irfan Aziz said the awareness campaign was underway about the upcoming vaccination campaign against typhoid.

The banners projecting importance of the vaccination were being displayed at different main roads by the UNICEF.