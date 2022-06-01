UrduPoint.com

Health Authority Cautions People To Adopt Preventive Measures To Avoid Dengue

Sumaira FH Published June 01, 2022 | 07:48 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jun, 2022 ) :District Coordinator Epidemics Prevention and Control, Dr Sajjad Mehmood, on Wednesday cautioned the residents to adopt preventive measures and use a mosquito net or mosquito repellants like mats and coils to avoid dengue bites.

The health officer told APP that as the Pakistan Meteorological Department has forecast rain with dust-thunderstorm during the first week of June, there was a need to be more vigilant as prevailing weather is most suitable for the breeding of dengue larvae.

Dr Sajjad informed that puddles of water, which get stagnant due to rain, become breeding grounds for mosquitoes and spread diseases like malaria and dengue fever.

He said that indoor and outdoor surveillance to check dengue spread was underway while many larvae were found in the Rawalpindi Cantonment, Rawal town and Wah Cantt areas.

The health officer further updated that the area of Kamalabad in Rawalpindi Cantt, Dhoke Hassu in the city and Ward-5 of Wah Cantt were the most vulnerable sites for dengue breeding.

He added that only seven dengue cases were reported in the district this year; however, he urged the residents to keep their water tanks clean and not leave any place wet with stagnant water./395

