Price Control Magistrates’ Performance To Be Monitored Daily: DC
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 11, 2025 | 06:10 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Sep, 2025) Deputy Commissioner Capt (retd) Nadeem Nasir has said that public relief is the main priority of the Punjab government and the district administration will strictly monitor the performance of the price control magistrates on a daily basis.
He was chairing a meeting of price control magistrates here on Thursday, attended by the Additional Deputy Commissioner (general) Fazal Abbas, Assistant Commissioners and price control magistrates.
The Deputy Commissioner directed the Assistant Commissioner to check the warehouses along with para forces and took stern legal action against hoarders.
He instructed for strict implementation on the new price of roti and wheat flour as the government has fixed the price of 10kg bag Rs 905 and 20kg bag Rs 1810. The price of per 100 grams roti is Rs 14 and violators will be held accountable.
He further directed the magistrate to also focus on chicken and vegetable rates and supply of wheat flour to tandoors from flour mills.
