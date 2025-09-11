Bilawal Pays Tribute To MRD Martyrs
Sumaira FH Published September 11, 2025 | 06:20 PM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Sep, 2025) Pakistan People's Party (PPP) chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on Thursday paid glowing tribute to the 11 martyrs of the Movement for the Restoration of Democracy (MRD), who were mercilessly gunned down on September 12, 1983, in Khairpur Nathan Shah, district Dadu.
According to the statement issued by the Media Cell Bilawal House, the PPP Chairman said that Shaheed Abdul Ghani Abro, Shaheed Abdul Aziz Lakhair, Shaheed Nizamuddin Naich, Shaheed Abdul Nabi Khoso, Shaheed Allah Warrayo Langah, Shaheed Shahnawaz Khoso, Shaheed Habibullah Leghari, Shaheed Deedar Ali Khokhar, Shaheed Zameer Hussain Jagirani, Shaheed Aijaz Hussain Khonharo, and Shaheed Manzoor Ahmed Chandio occupy an unparalleled and unforgettable place in the nation’s history.
“These heroic workers of the Party stood fearlessly against tyranny during the historic MRD Movement, led by Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto, and embraced martyrdom while upholding the cause of democracy,” he added.
