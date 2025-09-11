KP Govt Releases Rs. 4b For Flood Victims’ Rehabilitation
Umer Jamshaid Published September 11, 2025 | 06:10 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Sep, 2025) The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government has released over Rs. 4 billion for the rehabilitation of flood-affected people across the province.
According to official reports on Thursday, devastating floods and torrential rains have claimed 428 lives and injured 127 people in different districts. Thousands of houses and shops were also damaged during the disaster.
The provincial government has allocated the funds to the Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) to ensure financial assistance for the families of victims, the injured, and owners of damaged houses and shops.
District Buner has been identified as the worst-hit area, where 251 people lost their lives, 44 were injured, while 956 houses and 973 shops were damaged. For Buner alone, compensation of more than Rs. 1.21 billion has been distributed among the affected families.
Under the directives of Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur, the provincial government has initiated extensive relief and rehabilitation measures, while aid operations are continuing in other affected districts as well.
