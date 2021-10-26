UrduPoint.com

Health Dept Launches Successful "Vector Borne Disease" Prevention Campaign In Sindh

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Tue 26th October 2021 | 05:30 PM

Health Dept launches successful "Vector Borne Disease" prevention campaign in Sindh

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Oct, 2021 ) :Sindh health department has successfully launched prevention and eradication campaign against "Vector Borne Diseases" (VBD) such as Dengue, Malaria and other targeted diseases in hotspot areas of the province including Hyderabad.

The office of the Directorate General Health Services Sindh, in a statement said with the recent rise of Dengue cases, VBD teams had been mobilized in hotspot areas of Matiari, Hyderabad, Karachi's Central and other districts.

With the cooperation of the departments concerned and active participation of the Lady Health workers, the incidence of these diseases has decreased manifold, the statement added.

"Providing free screening and treatment to prevent positive cases is our priorities," it said.

He said with effective monitoring under the existing data collection mechanism, all public / private hospitals and laboratories were taken on board, as a result of which dengue situation in Sindh came under control. He said that the total number of dengue positive patients this year (from January 1 to October 22, 2021) was 3182 while the department had responded timely against the spread of the disease in the hotspot areas.

In this regard, media persons are requested to verify the information before disseminating it to the public, Health officials stressed.

