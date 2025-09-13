Health experts warn of disease risk in flood-hit areas

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Sep, 2025) Health experts have warned that stagnant floodwater and excessive moisture could significantly increase the risk of infectious diseases in flood-affected regions.

Local physician Dr Numan Qureshi, talking to APP on Saturday, advised residents of inundated areas to maintain strict hygiene, use clean drinking water, and keep food items covered to protect themselves from waterborne illnesses.

He cautioned that bacteria and viruses thrive in contaminated floodwater, raising the chances of diarrhoea, typhoid, cholera, and other epidemics.Children and elderly people, whose immune systems are relatively weaker, were urged to take extra precautions.

Dr Qureshi further recommended that anyone experiencing symptoms of illness should immediately seek medical attention at the nearest health center or hospital to ensure timely treatment.

He noted that the government and relevant agencies were continuing their efforts to provide sanitation services, conduct mosquito-spraying campaigns, and ensure access to healthcare in the affected areas.

He also appealed to the public to eliminate stagnant water around their homes and dispose of waste properly to help curb the spread of diseases.