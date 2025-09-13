Health Experts Warn Of Disease Risk In Flood-hit Areas
Muhammad Irfan Published September 13, 2025 | 03:00 PM
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Sep, 2025) Health experts have warned that stagnant floodwater and excessive moisture could significantly increase the risk of infectious diseases in flood-affected regions.
Local physician Dr Numan Qureshi, talking to APP on Saturday, advised residents of inundated areas to maintain strict hygiene, use clean drinking water, and keep food items covered to protect themselves from waterborne illnesses.
He cautioned that bacteria and viruses thrive in contaminated floodwater, raising the chances of diarrhoea, typhoid, cholera, and other epidemics.Children and elderly people, whose immune systems are relatively weaker, were urged to take extra precautions.
Dr Qureshi further recommended that anyone experiencing symptoms of illness should immediately seek medical attention at the nearest health center or hospital to ensure timely treatment.
He noted that the government and relevant agencies were continuing their efforts to provide sanitation services, conduct mosquito-spraying campaigns, and ensure access to healthcare in the affected areas.
He also appealed to the public to eliminate stagnant water around their homes and dispose of waste properly to help curb the spread of diseases.
Recent Stories
ISPR: 35 militants killed, 12 soldiers martyred in KP operations
Leaked Specs Hint at a Power-Packed TECNO Spark 40 for Pakistan
UAE expresses solidarity with Mexico, conveys condolences over victims of gas ta ..
UAE President, VPs congratulate Norway's Prime Minister on winning second term
UAE expresses solidarity with Pakistan, conveys condolences over victims of caps ..
UN General Assembly adopts, by majority of 142 countries, draft resolution on tw ..
Pakistan needs $40–50 billion to battle climate change:Ranked 152 least prep ..
Over 1.4 Million Jobseekers Registered on Punjab Job Center for Employment Oppor ..
President for expanded Pak-China political, economic ties
Floods intensify in Sindh as Indus river swells at Guddu Barrage
Lahore electricity theft suspect with 22 cases caught red handed
Family of suspect in Charlie Kirk shooting issues statement
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Health experts warn of disease risk in flood-hit areas2 minutes ago
-
ISPR: 35 militants killed, 12 soldiers martyred in KP operations7 minutes ago
-
PM commends security forces for eliminating 35 Fitna al Khwarij terrorists12 minutes ago
-
Security forces killed 35 terrorists in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa12 minutes ago
-
Five accused arrested; looted items recovered:22 minutes ago
-
Hurriyat leader demands immediate action to prevent further economic damage to Kashmir’s apple ind ..42 minutes ago
-
Ministers review flood relief efforts at Alipur52 minutes ago
-
Roof collapse in Faisalabad kills 2, injures 8 as prolonged rain weakens structure52 minutes ago
-
Five new complaint boxes installed in Kohat jail1 hour ago
-
President Zardari highlights culture’s role in solidifying Pak-China friendship2 hours ago
-
Hot, dry weather forecast for Sindh2 hours ago
-
TIKA provides emergency relief to flood-affected communities in Punjab2 hours ago