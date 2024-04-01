Health sector to be upgraded on modern lines: Minister

Provincial Minister for Primary & Secondary Healthcare Khawaja Imran Nazir said that the health sector will be improved on modern scientific lines to provide quality treatment facilities to ailing humanity

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Apr, 2024) Provincial Minister for Primary & Secondary Healthcare Khawaja Imran Nazir said that the health sector will be improved on modern scientific lines to provide quality treatment facilities to ailing humanity.

Talking to media persons at DC Office during his visit to Faisalabad here on Monday, he said that Chief Minister (CM) Punjab Maryam Nawaz was committed to improving health facilities in the province. In this connection, a state-of-the-art cancer hospital would be established in Lahore and physical work on the project would start within next few months.

He said that revamping of all basic health units and rural health centers in Punjab including Faisalabad district had started and the project would be completed by March 31, 2025. He expressed concern over the medicine issue and said that a gang was busted which was involved in embezzlement of government medicines. The government has taken this issue serious and within a couple of week, 100 percent free medicines would be available in the emergencies of all government hospitals, he added.

He said that the Chief Minister was sincere about the “clinic on wheel” program and the project would help to provide treatment facilities at doorsteps of the masses. He said that during the precious tenure of the PMLN government, Shehbaz Sharif had introduced mobile hospital and now we would resume the program to facilitate the people.

Responding to a question, he said that the issues could be resolved only through dialogue not through protests and strikes.

"We were improving the health sector on most modern lines. If the PMLN government completed its constitutional tenure, the people from other province would prefer Punjab for treatment," he added.

He said that the government had also planned to establish five medical cities across the province.

The minister paid a surprise visit to Government General Hospital Samanabad and announced transplant facilities for two kidney patients in Jinnah Hospital Lahore. These patients were admitted to General Hospital Samanabad for dialysis and they had requested the minister for their transplant surgery.

The minister directed his team to compile the data of the patients and shift them to Jinnah Hospital Lahore on an urgent basis. The minister also visited various sections and wards of the hospital and reprimanded the Medical Superintendent after receiving complaints from the patients and their attendants.

He also directed the Deputy Commissioner (DC) Faisalabad to purchase a laparoscopy machine for the hospital to facilitate the patients with facility of surgery.

The minister also visited Government Dispensary in Batala Colony and Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan Hospital in Haseeb Shaheed Colony. He directed a departmental inquiry into the absent staff of the Government Dispensary and directed the MS of Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan Hospital for treatment facilities for the patients.

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Faisalabad Abdullah Nayyar Sheikh briefed the minister about inspection of the hospitals and redress of public complaints in the provision of treatment facilities.