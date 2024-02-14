HEC Chairman advocates empowering youth with higher education for national development

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Feb, 2024) Chairman Higher Education Commission (HEC) Prof. Dr. Mukhtar Ahmed has said that GC University has a hundred years of historical heritage, university's rapid progress within a short span sets a commendable example, while attaining a global ranking for GC University is a significant honor.

He said that for the development of the country, the youth must be equipped with higher education, technology and modern sciences.

He expressed these views while addressing alumni, industrialists and senior faculty members at a program held at the Syndicate Hall of Government College University. Dr. Mukhtar Ahmed further added that HEC was providing equitable resources across the country. The GC University has got the visionary leadership of Professor Dr. Tayyaba Zarif. He expressed hope that Hyderabad's industrialists would benefit from the university.

On this occasion, President of the Hyderabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (HCCI) Adeel Siddiqui said Hyderabad used to be a textile city in the past. However, due to a lack of appropriate research and development, the textile industry had ceased operations. Moreover, industries such as motorcycle, CNG rickshaw assembling and parts manufacturing were facing challenges. He stated that agro-based industry was growing in Hyderabad, and Mirpurkhas, Matiari, Tando Allahyar, Tando Adam, Tando Jam and Tando Muhammad Khan were agricultural cities, industries getting raw materials easily.

Adeel Siddiqui said that Hyderabad remain the city of glass bangles, but there has been no innovation in the production of these industries and the industry of glass bangles was declining due to lack of research, there was a need to establish research and development department in the university which could help to show the right way to the industrialists by researching the problems. The Chairman HEC said that they will fund the universities on the recommendations of HCCI.

The Vice-Chancellor Prof. Dr. Tayyabba Zarif mentioned that GC University prioritizes quality education, leading to its global ranking. The inauguration of the state-of-the-art and high-tech Laboratory and Science Block will further enhance the provision of quality education to the youth. On this occasion, the Vice-Chancellor of Sindh Agriculture University Dr. Fatah Muhammad Mari, Regional Director HEC Javed Memon, elected member of the provincial assembly Engineer Sabir Hussain Qaimkhani, former member of the Provincial Assembly Abdul Rahman Rajput, Dr. Agha Taj, Afzal Gujjar, Syed Barkat Rizvi and Naeem Farooqi among others also expressed their views.