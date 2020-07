Heroin, opium recovered; one arrested

Peshawar Police Saturday foiled a bid of narcotics smuggling and recovered heroin and opium from a car near Chamkani

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jul, 2020 ) :Peshawar Police Saturday foiled a bid of narcotics smuggling and recovered heroin and opium from a car near Chamkani.

According to police, during checking of vehicles near Sardar Garhi Chamkani, police recovered four kilogram heroin and two kilogram opium from a car.

The contraband was hidden in secret compartment of the car.

Police arrested a smuggler identified as Gul Muhammad. Case had been registered and investigation was underway.