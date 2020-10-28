HFL joins hands with Pink Ribbon to raise breast cancer awareness

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Oct, 2020 ) :Haleeb Foods Limited (HFL) in collaboration with Pink Ribbon organized an awareness session about Breast Cancer for its female workforce at the HFL Head Office on Wednesday.

According to the spokesperson, the prime objective behind this activity was to raise awareness about breast cancer and importance of early detection.

The female employees of the group companies based at Lahore attended the session.

Speaking on the occasion HFL CEO Syed Mazhar Iqbal said this session is a part of their continuous efforts to promote awareness amongst their female staff. He said that HFL believes in putting all its efforts in uplifting the community by way of healthy and happy workforce.