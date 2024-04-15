Open Menu

High Flood Warning In Indus River In Kohistan

Muhammad Irfan Published April 15, 2024 | 07:50 PM

High flood warning in Indus River in Kohistan

KOHISTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Apr, 2024) The Water and Power Development Authority (WAPDA) on Monday issued a warning of high flood in the Indus River in Kohistan region with surge in water level in the Dasu Dam.

The Authority advised the people living along the banks of the River Indus to take immediate precautionary measures and move to safer locations.

According to WAPDA officials, the water level in Dasu Dam had substantially increased leading to the release of excess water into the Indus River.

"The increased water flow in the Indus River raises concerns of potential flooding in surrounding areas. In light of this, all individuals residing in the vicinity should relocate to safer locations until further notice," they said.

The people can contact at emergency contact number 0998-405200, for immediate assistance in case of any emergency, the officials said.

