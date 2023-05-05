UrduPoint.com

High-level Meeting Discusses Wheat Procurement, Sugar Price, Census, Development

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 05, 2023 | 07:03 PM

High-level meeting discusses wheat procurement, sugar price, census, development

A meeting of Divisional and District Administrative Officers was held under the chairmanship of Commissioner Bahawalpur Division Dr. Ehtesham Anwar here at Circuit House

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th May, 2023 ) :A meeting of Divisional and District Administrative Officers was held under the chairmanship of Commissioner Bahawalpur Division Dr. Ehtesham Anwar here at Circuit House.

Deputy Commissioner Bahawalpur Zaheer Anwar Jappa, Deputy Commissioner Rahim Yar Khan Shakeel Ahmed Bhatti, Deputy Commissioner Bahawalnagar Zulfiqar Ahmed Bhawan, Additional Commissioner Coordination Aftab Ahmed, Additional Commissioner Revenue Haq Nawaz Chauhan, Managing Director Cholistan Development Authority Rao Nadeem, and other officers participated in the meeting.

Wheat procurement, sugar price control, city transformation, census, ongoing development projects, revenue targets, anti-dengue measures, and other projects were reviewed in the meeting.

Commissioner Bahawalpur division directed that the revenue targets should be completed on time.

He directed that the wheat procurement should be done properly and all resources should be utilized to complete the ongoing development projects. He directed price control magistrates to adopt effective strategies to remove overpricing and hoarding.

He said that all possible measures should be taken to provide relief to the people. It was informed to the meeting that 380000 metric tons of wheat has been procured in Bahawalpur district.

In Bahawalnagar, 316385 metric tons of wheat have been procured which is 80 percent of the set target. While in Rahim Yar Khan, 107211 metric tons of wheat have been procured which amounts to 82 percent of the set target, he added.

