High level meeting held to review measures taken against dengue virus

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Sep, 2019 ) :A high-level meeting regarding dengue virus was held at Commissioner Office here on Tuesday.

The meeting was presided over by Commissioner Bahawalpur Division Nayyar Iqbal.

The meeting was attended by Deputy Commissioner Bahawalpur Shozab Saeed, Deputy Commissioner Rahim Yar Khan Jameel Ahmad Jameel, Deputy Commissioner Bahawalnagar Shoaib Jadoon, Additional Commissioner Coordination Aftab Peerzada, Medical Superintendent Bahawal Victoria Hospital Dr Aziz-ur-Rehman and other concerned officers.

The meeting discussed measures taken to prevent dengue virus. The meeting was told that no local resident of Bahawalpur Division was found infected by dengue virus. However, a separate dengue ward has been established for patients coming from other areas.