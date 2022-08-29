High taxes on sweetened beverages to generate Rs 60 bln revenue: Experts

The experts at the Media Conference on Health Awareness held under the auspices of Pakistan National Heart Association (PANAH) here on Monday said increased taxes on sugar sweetened beverages (SSBs) would generated Rs 60 billion revenue and ensure drastic decline in disease burden

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Aug, 2022 ) :The experts at the Media Conference on Health Awareness held under the auspices of Pakistan National Heart Association (PANAH) here on Monday said increased taxes on sugar sweetened beverages (SSBs) would generated Rs 60 billion revenue and ensure drastic decline in disease burden.

The PANAH organised a day long conference for media personnel on the health awareness particularly diseases due to excessive sugar consumption including diabetes, heart diseases and cancer.

Addressing the conference, Secretary General PANAH Sanaullah Ghumman said the government had given proposal to IMF to tax various commodities of excessive consumption but gave least priority to sugary drinks that had potential to provide huge revenue.

The younger generation was mostly affected due to SSBs as consumption of a SSB item in a day increased 42% chances of heart attack, 23% brain growth halt in youth and 17% increase in developing cancer, he added.

"One of the main reasons for the increase in obesity, diabetes, heart disease and other diseases is sugary drinks, and because of the high consumption of these sugary drinks, today Pakistan ranks third in diabetes in the world and the rate at which it is increasing." consultant of Global Health Advocacy Incubator, Munawar Hussain said the world had taken some effective measures to reduce the consumption of SSBs and protect people from its health hazards.

Among the measures taken by the world, he added were awareness on the harms of SSBs, increase in taxes on them, restriction on its marketing, front of pack labeling and warning signs and school food policy.

"The countries that implemented higher taxes on these beverages, not only reduced the burden of disease in their country but also increased the revenue of the government." He mentioned that when Saudi Arabia increased tax on soda by 50% and on energy drinks by 100%, the consumption of soda decreased by 41% and the consumption of energy drinks reduced by 65% as compared to the previous year.

"Similarly, Qatar, Chile, Maldives and many other countries have not only reduced health burden but also increased revenue by taking appropriate policy actions to reduce diseases in their countries." President Panah, Major General (R) Masoodur Rehman Kayani presided over the conference. In his remarks he said Pakistan was at the first place in the world among the nations having high consumption of SSBs and diseases caused due to high intake of sugar.

"Not only these diseases are increasing rapidly, but the health burden of the government is also increasing. The nation will have to shun the high use of SSBs and adopt a healthy life style to prevent disease due to SSBs." On the occasion, PFUJ President Afzal Butt and Rawalpindi Islamabad Union of Journalists (RIUJ) officials thanked PANAH and paid tribute to it for rendering valuable services to save the country from diseases.

"On behalf of the media, we assure you that the media stands by in these efforts of public awareness and legislation," they added.