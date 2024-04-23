- Home
- Pakistan
- Higher Education Minister praises issuance of scholarships by Chinese universities to Pakistani stud ..
Higher Education Minister Praises Issuance Of Scholarships By Chinese Universities To Pakistani Students
Muhammad Irfan Published April 23, 2024 | 03:20 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Apr, 2024) Provincial Minister for Higher Education, Meena Khan Afridi has praised the issuance of scholarships by Chinese universities for Pakistani students, particularly those from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.
He expressed the desire to cooperate with the Chinese government in the field of education to ensure that Pakistani students receive higher education and contribute to the nation.
Afridi shared these views on Tuesday during his visit to China Window, a Chinese cultural center in Peshawar. During his visit, the provincial minister toured various galleries at China Window, signed the friendship wall, and registered his comments in the visitor’s book.
Speaking to the media, Afridi mentioned that students from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa are interested in studying at Chinese universities.
However, due to financial constraints, many are unable to fulfill this wish. He urged Chinese universities to offer more scholarships to students from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, stating that the provincial government is prepared to cooperate fully in the education sector to facilitate.
Afridi emphasized the ideal friendship between Pakistan and China and highlighted the importance of technology transfer in strengthening this bond.
He expressed confidence that the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) would play a significant role in this technology transfer.
Afridi commended the Chinese Cultural Center in Peshawar as a symbol of Pakistan-China friendship and appreciated its efforts to promote friendship between the two nations.
He particularly appreciated the Chinese language teaching program at China Window. Afridi assured that the provincial government would fully support Pakistan-China relations, especially in terms of public relations.
He also mentioned plans to improve the financial status of universities in the province, taking inspiration from the Chinese model.
Afridi was briefed about China Window and informed that Chinese institutions are eager to collaborate with the provincial government in promoting education.
Recent Stories
Nawaz Sharif to visit Guangzhou exhibition in China
FM Dar not traveling to China: Foreign Office
PM takes notice of deliberate delay in tax cases
Iranian President visits Allama Iqbal’s mausoleum
Iranian President arrives in Lahore today
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 23 April 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 23 April 2024
Islam enlightened world with its teachings about knowledge: Dr Jamileh
Record London close as oil prices drop on easing Middle East fears
TV tower in Kharkiv struck as Russia captured village
LCCI language courses from May 1
Governor for service oriented governance in Punjab
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Galliyat Tahafaz Movement expresses deep concern over chopping of snag trees in Hazara region3 minutes ago
-
EPA to hold public hearing of 132KV Grid Station’s EIA report23 minutes ago
-
Pak-Canada bilateral relations stable, excellent: Canadian High Commissioner23 minutes ago
-
Provincial Enforcement Authority to be established in Punjab23 minutes ago
-
Police arrest eight drug dealers with over 11 kg charras23 minutes ago
-
Rain brings relief, disruption to Lahore33 minutes ago
-
Mirpurkhas authorities acts fast to combat floods43 minutes ago
-
Govt to re-constitute committee on issue of missing persons: Law Minister43 minutes ago
-
Report exposes Modi regime’s multifaceted assault on IIOJK43 minutes ago
-
APWA to offer driving, IT, beauty salon courses in summers53 minutes ago
-
Nawaz Sharif to visit Guangzhou exhibition in China58 minutes ago
-
ICT admin hosts three-day book fair to encourage reading1 hour ago