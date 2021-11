Hoarding: 205 cases registered, 255 accused arrested across Punjab

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Nov, 2021 ) :The police have registered 205 cases over violation of the Hoarding Act and arrested 255 accused across Punjab, according to a police spokesperson here on Friday.

In Lahore region, 11 cases were registered under Hoarding Act and 17 persons were arrested, while 61 cases of hoarding were registered in DG Khan region and 78 persons were arrested. In Bahawalpur region, 30 cases were registered and 51 persons were arrested.

In Multan region, 26 cases of hoarding were registered and 19 persons were arrested.

In Sahiwal region, 14 cases were registered and nine persons were arrested for hoarding.

Similarly, in Sheikhupura region 15 cases were registered and 29 persons were arrested for hoarding. In Sargodha region 15 cases were registered and 12 persons were arrested. In Gujranwala region, 16 cases of hoarding were registered and 23 persons were arrested.

In Faisalabad region, 15 cases of hoarding were registered and 15 persons were arrested.

In Rawalpindi region, 15 cases were registered and 12 persons were arrested for hoarding.