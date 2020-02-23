UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Hollywood Icon Clint Eastwood Backs Bloomberg: Report

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Sun 23rd February 2020 | 02:48 PM

Hollywood icon Clint Eastwood backs Bloomberg: report

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 23rd February, 2020) Clint Eastwood, the iconic actor and director who infamously delivered a speech to an empty chair at the 2012 Republican convention, is endorsing Michael Bloomberg for president and not Donald Trump, whom he supported four years ago.In a wide-ranging interview, the 89-year-old multiple Oscar winner told The Wall Street Journal that while he appreciates some of the good that Trump has done, he laments the bad and the ugly nature of todays "ornery" politics in America.Trump should act "in a more genteel way, without tweeting and calling people Names," said Eastwood, who endorsed the brash billionaire over Hillary Clinton in 2016 because, as he said at the time, he feared she would "follow in (president Barack) Obamas footsteps.""The best thing we could do is just get Mike Bloomberg in there," he said in the interview released late Friday, referring to the US media tycoon who jumped into the Democratic presidential nomination race in November.

Bloomberg, 78, is the former mayor of New York, meaning the two men have a sliver of political experience in common.While Eastwood is best known for his Hollywood career -- starring in popular westerns and as the rogue cop "Dirty Harry" Callahan, and directing "Unforgiven," "Gran Torino" and last years "Richard Jewell" -- he also served for two years as mayor of Carmel, California.He puzzled the American political establishment in 2012 when he took the stage at the Republican National Convention, where the party was nominating Mitt Romney, and struck up a conversation with an empty chair featuring an imaginary Barack Obama.

Related Topics

Barack Obama Hillary Clinton Trump New York Clint Eastwood Colombian Peso November 2016 Oscar Media Best Race

Recent Stories

Coalition Forces intercept, destroy explosive-fill ..

5 minutes ago

UAE leaders congratulate Sultan of Brunei on Natio ..

2 hours ago

Latest Gold Rate for Feb 23, 2020 in Pakistan

5 hours ago

UAE Press: Dubai backs the right causes

5 hours ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

5 hours ago

Federal Tax Authority boosts preparations ahead of ..

14 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.