ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jan, 2024) Federal Minister for Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony Aneeq Ahmed on Wednesday stressed for following the Seerah of Holy Prophet Muhammad (Peace Be Upon Him) in true sense in order to have a full comprehension of the Holy Quran.

Addressing the inaugural ceremony of the Seerat Chair at Federal urdu University, he said that truth was the basic trait of Seerat. Follow the truth, speak the truth and its implementation in every sphere of life were the lessons derived from the Holy Prophet's Seerah, he added.

The minister said the establishment of the Seerat Chair at the Urdu University was a commendable initiative for guiding the new generation.

The greatness of Prophet Muhammad (Peace Be Upon Him) would continue to be articulated until the Day of Judgment, and familiarity with his life was essential for leadership,he added.

Those doing the job of preaching islam should align their conversations and discussion with the Holy Quran and Seerat Tayyiba, as both had been leading the human mindset and would continue to do till the end of time, he added

“Today, we must reflect on whether we are disloyal to our Prophet (Peace Be Upon Him). Our religion is complete, containing solutions to all issues.

Knowledge and action are both necessary," he said, adding that students must be made aware of challenges such as secularism, artificial intelligence, and contemporary issues.

Minister Aneeq said it was imperative to include a Seerat book in the curriculum from Primary's to master's level.

Vice-Chancellor Dr. Rubina Mushtaq, Dr. Mustafafeez Ahmad Alvi, Dr. Ahtesham-ul-Haq, and Dr. Hafiz Abdul Rashid also spoke at the event.

Dr. Mustafeez Ahmad Alvi, Head of Department of Islamic Thought and Culture at NUML, highlighted that the descent of the Holy Quran and the prophethood of Prophet Muhammad (Peace Be Upon Him) transformed the course of the world.

He mentioned that the purpose of establishing the Seerat Chair was to help students to follow the Seerat Tayyiba in their practical lives. “Accepting religion and adopting Seerat are one and the same,” he added.

Dr. Rubina Mushtaq, Vice-Chancellor of Federal Urdu University, remarked that the Western culture was having negative impacts on young generation.

She said teaching the Holy Quran and Sunnah was essential for all departments of Urdu University.

Shields were presented to the dignitaries at the conclusion of the event.