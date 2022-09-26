Hot and dry weather forecast for most tKP

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Sep, 2022 ) :Provincial Meteorological Center Peshawar on Monday predicted mainly hot and dry weather in most parts of the province during the next 24 hours.

However, it said that isolated rain and thunderstorms are likely to occur in Abbottabad, Mansehra, Battagram, Kohistan, Shangla, and Swat districts.

During the last 24 hours, the weather remained mainly hot and partly cloudy in most parts of the province.

However, rain-thunderstorms also occurred at isolated places in D.I.Khan, Khyber, Mohmand, Buner, Swat, Abbottabad, Mansehra, Mardan, Risalpur, Kohat and Peshawar districts.

The rain was recorded in the areas of D.I.Khan 31mm, Tirah-Khyber 20mm, Buner 08mm, Kohat 06mm, Malam Jabba, Mohmand Dam & Ghalanai (each) 04mm, Takht Bhai 02mm, Kakul & Balakot (each) 01mm.

The maximum temperature recorded in different cities were Peshawar 35/23, Chitral 32/13, Timergara 31/20, Dir 29/16, Mirkhani 34/13, Kalam 22/08, Drosh 30/17, Saidu Sharif 30/17, Pattan 36/20, Malam Jabba 18/10, Takht Bhai 34/20 and Kakul 2815.

The highest temperature recorded in the province was 36°C each in Dera Ismail Khan and Pattan.