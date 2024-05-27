Amir Muqam Applauds IOM Services For Afghan Refugees In Pakistan
Umer Jamshaid Published May 27, 2024 | 01:10 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th May, 2024) Federal Minister for States and Frontier Regions, Kashmir Affairs and Gilgit Baltistan, Engr. Amir Muqam has said that Pakistan continues to bear the world's largest refugee burden, having done so for the past 40 years, and urged the international community to acknowledge this.
Talking to a delegation led by Ms. Mio Sato, Chief of Mission for the United Nations International Organization for Migration (IOM) in Pakistan, the federal minister commended the International Organization for Migration (IOM) for its services to Afghan citizen card holders and the host community, said a press release here on Monday.
Chief Commissioner for Afghan Refugees Mohammad Abbas Khan, Joint Secretary of SAFRON, and other senior officials were also present on the occasion.
Federal Minister Engr Amir Muqam said that more support is needed in health, education, and infrastructure building.
The federal minister expressed the desire for Afghan refugees to return to their country with dignity, noting that there have been no incidents of forced expulsion or harassment. He emphasized the need for screening to determine their locations and activities.
Engr Amir Muqam stated that Pakistan is aware of the business activities, education, and relationships of Afghan refugees within the country. He highlighted that many Afghans are involved in businesses that are beneficial to both Pakistan and its citizens.
The federal minister said that he will travel to Geneva in June at the invitation of the High Commissioner of UNHCR, and he plans to meet with the DG of IOM. The ministry of SAFRON and IOM have agreed to maintain ongoing communication.
Chief of Mission MIO Sato expressed gratitude to the federal minister for meeting despite the holiday and stated her intention to maintain close contact with the ministry.
Recent Stories
Weather update: Temperature may rise upto 44 Celsius today
Muqam lauds IOM services for Afghan refugees in Pakistan
PM commends Norway’s decision to recognize Palestine
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 27 May 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 27 May 2024
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 26 May 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 26 May 2024
Rizwan or Imad: PCB mulls over vice-captaincy candidates ahead of T20 WC 2024
Saboor Aly gets Dubai’s Golden Visa
Pakistan elect to bowl first against England in second T20I match
Shaheen Afridi declines vice-captaincy role for T20 World Cup 2024
Former Provincial Minister Ibrahim Murad’s Efforts Boost Pakistan’s Meat Exp ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
VC vows for development of Lakki Marwat university9 minutes ago
-
Departments to remain alert during heatwave, public to contact 1129: PDMA9 minutes ago
-
Price magistrates should ensure the sale of food items at fixed prices,DC40 minutes ago
-
Customs seizes smuggled cashews, betel nuts worth Rs. 24 million49 minutes ago
-
Mid-Career officers visit ICT's Chief Commissioner's office59 minutes ago
-
Former federal minister calls on PM60 minutes ago
-
ANF recovers 45 kg drugs in nine operations1 hour ago
-
Muqam lauds IOM services for Afghan refugees in Pakistan1 hour ago
-
HED for provision of uninterrupted power, drinking water in examination halls1 hour ago
-
PM commends Norway’s decision to recognize Palestine2 hours ago
-
GC Alumnai decides to establish state-of-the art hospital in Hyderabad2 hours ago
-
Two children burnt to death, four injured in house fire2 hours ago