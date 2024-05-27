Open Menu

Truck Driver Shot Dead Over Resistance In Dacoity

Umer Jamshaid Published May 27, 2024 | 01:40 PM

Truck driver shot dead over resistance in dacoity

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th May, 2024) A truck driver was shot dead over resistance during dacoity in the limits of Balochni police,here on Monday.

According to a spokesperson,the truck driver namely--Abdul Malik was returning after off-loading the coil at a brick kiln in the area when armed bandits stopped him near Chak No 98-RB and shot dead him when he resisted.

Police have taken the body into custody and started investigation.

