HRCP condoles death of Akram Bunda

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Mar, 2024) Human Rights Commission Pakistan (HRCP) mourns the passing of veteran labour leader and rights defender Akram Bunda.

According to a press release issued here on Sunday, HRCP said "We stand in solidarity with his family, friends, and comrades in this hour of grief".

HRCP remains committed to the realisation of economic justice and labour rights in Pakistan, it added.