HR&MA secretary visits Faisalabad central jail

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Feb, 2020 ) :Provincial Secretary Human Rights & Minorities Affairs (HR&MA) Dr Irshad Ahmed paid a surprise visit to the Central Jail of Faisalabad on Sunday.

According to handout issued here, Jail Superintendent Noor Hassan Baghela briefed the provincial secretary regarding steps taken for welfare of prisoners.

Dr Irshad also inspected kitchen, prison factory, library, filtration plant andhospital besides meeting with prisoners.

He appreciated the establishment of a vocational training center in the jail.