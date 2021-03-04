HU starts admissions for spring semester 2021

MANSEHRA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Mar, 2021 ) :Hazara University (HU) Manshera Wednesday kicked off the third round of the spring semester 2021 schedule and started admission.

According to the HU sources, students can get admissions in 36 different academic disciplines including MS, MA, MSc, MPhil and Ph.D.

Besides the degree programe HU also started one year and a six-month diploma in Arts and Design, Tourism and Hospitality, Communication and Media Studies and Conservation Studies.

The new campus of Hazara University in Battagram has also started admission in various disciplines, last date for submission of admission online for spring semester 2021 would be 10th March, entry test for 11th March while the last date for submission of the fee would be 12th March 2021, regular classes would start from 15th March 2021.

Prospecting students can also visit the HU website www.hu.edu.pk for details of admission or contact on 0997-414143 and 414145 or cell phone no 033403008081 of provost office.