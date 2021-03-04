UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

HU Starts Admissions For Spring Semester 2021

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Thu 04th March 2021 | 07:40 PM

HU starts admissions for spring semester 2021

MANSEHRA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Mar, 2021 ) :Hazara University (HU) Manshera Wednesday kicked off the third round of the spring semester 2021 schedule and started admission.

According to the HU sources, students can get admissions in 36 different academic disciplines including MS, MA, MSc, MPhil and Ph.D.

Besides the degree programe HU also started one year and a six-month diploma in Arts and Design, Tourism and Hospitality, Communication and Media Studies and Conservation Studies.

The new campus of Hazara University in Battagram has also started admission in various disciplines, last date for submission of admission online for spring semester 2021 would be 10th March, entry test for 11th March while the last date for submission of the fee would be 12th March 2021, regular classes would start from 15th March 2021.

Prospecting students can also visit the HU website www.hu.edu.pk for details of admission or contact on 0997-414143 and 414145 or cell phone no 033403008081 of provost office.

Related Topics

Visit March Hazara University Mansehra Media From

Recent Stories

Dubai Tourism launches vaccination campaign for em ..

43 minutes ago

UAE, Republic of Korea enhance strategic cooperati ..

58 minutes ago

UAE, France discuss ways to promote strategic ties

58 minutes ago

Karachi Arts Council is all set to host the 2nd Wo ..

2 hours ago

EU, UAE hold 2nd Senior Officials Meeting to launc ..

2 hours ago

Farm Advisory Training Workshop on “Milk Marketi ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.