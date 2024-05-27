Open Menu

Huge Fire Erupts At Govt Higher School In Haripur

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 27, 2024 | 11:10 AM

Huge fire erupts at Govt higher school in Haripur

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th May, 2024) A huge fire was erupted in govt higher school Sirikot in Haripur due to a short circuit on Monday morning where no causalities were being reported so far.

According to initial reports, Rescue sources 1122 said that a fire erupted in Haripur government Higher School this morning due to a short circuit, private news channels reported.

The rescue personnel and fire brigade were being informed about the fire, said rescue officials , adding, they reached the spot upon being informed and extinguished the fire, but the fire had already reduced the building to ashes.

Authorities, including the police and Rescue 1122 responded to the emergency, launching an inquiry into the incident.

As a precaution, the school remains closed pending a thorough safety assessment and electrical inspections.

