Open Menu

Human Rights Youth Organization Delegation Meets President HCCI

Faizan Hashmi Published January 21, 2024 | 08:30 PM

Human Rights Youth Organization delegation meets President HCCI

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jan, 2024) The President of the Hyderabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (HCCI) Adeel Siddiqui has said there was a need to highlight the talent of the youth, and the youth should work hard in educational activities so that they could live a successful life in the future. He expressed these views during a meeting with the delegation of provincial and divisional representatives from the Human Rights Youth Organization.

Adeel Siddiqui said that the Hyderabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry was guiding new people coming into the business sector, and we want young people to come into the business.

The provincial president of the Human Rights Youth Organization Shoaib Malik congratulated Adeel Siddiqui on the success of the candidates of the progressive businessmen panel in the elections of Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry and expressed his best wishes.

He said that the organization was working on a project for curricular activities of the youth in Hyderabad, apart from this they want to bring more projects for the public facilities in the backward areas of the city, and in this regard, we need the cooperation of the business community.

The meeting was attended by senior officials from the HCCI including senior vice president Najmuddin Qureshi, vice president Ovais Khan, member Ahsan Naghar and the provincial general secretary of Human Rights Youth Organization Sohail Memon, divisional senior vice president Umair Shaukat, member of education committee Yaqoob Memon and other.

Related Topics

Pakistan Business Education Chambers Of Commerce Young Hyderabad Chamber Commerce From Industry Best Shoaib Malik

Recent Stories

Sania Mirza extends well wishes to Shoaib Malik on ..

Sania Mirza extends well wishes to Shoaib Malik on new journey of life

6 hours ago
 Iftikhar Ahmed Stars as Pakistan avoids T20I Serie ..

Iftikhar Ahmed Stars as Pakistan avoids T20I Series whitewash against New Zealan ..

6 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 21 January 2024

11 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 21 January 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 21 January 2024

12 hours ago
 Steer through time with My Suzuki My Story and win ..

Steer through time with My Suzuki My Story and win exciting prizes!

24 hours ago
 PML-Q unveils tickets for NA, PA seats for upcomin ..

PML-Q unveils tickets for NA, PA seats for upcoming elections

1 day ago
Nawaz possess formula to tackle inflation: Marriyu ..

Nawaz possess formula to tackle inflation: Marriyum Aurangzeb

1 day ago
 Chad McCrary passes away at 49 in London

Chad McCrary passes away at 49 in London

1 day ago
 Moin Khan among contenders for PCB chairmanship: S ..

Moin Khan among contenders for PCB chairmanship: Sources

1 day ago
 Sania Mirza divorced Shoaib Malik: sources

Sania Mirza divorced Shoaib Malik: sources

1 day ago
 America is truly a strategic partner of Pakistan. ..

America is truly a strategic partner of Pakistan. Khawaja Rameez Hasan

1 day ago
 IMF acknowledges stability in Pakistan's economic ..

IMF acknowledges stability in Pakistan's economic activity

1 day ago

More Stories From Pakistan