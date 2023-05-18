UrduPoint.com

Humayun Saeed Pens Heartfelt Note For Wife On Wedding Anniversary

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 18, 2023 | 12:50 PM

Humayun Saeed pens heartfelt note for wife on wedding anniversary

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th May, 2023 ) :Globally acclaimed Pakistani starlet, Humayun Saeed penned down a heartfelt note for his wife Samina Humayun as the power couple celebrate their wedding anniversary.

Turning to his official Instagram account, the 'Crown' sensation shared a captivating throwback photo with his lady love along with the caption, "Happy wedding anniversary my love, my strength. May you continue to encourage and embrace me forever and may Allah bless you with health & happiness always." While, Samina Humayun, known for producing blockbuster drama serials such as 'Kuch Pyar Ka Pagalpan', 'Akbari Asghari', 'Sadqay Tumhare', 'Mann Mayal', 'Alif' and 'Sinf-e-Aahan' left no stone unturned in making their anniversary unforgettable.

"The moment we met I knew we were meant to be together.

My passage of life has been made worthy because God has given me a husband like you by my side. Happy anniversary, Humayun Saeed," she wrote.

Model-turned-actress, Humaira Ali took to her official social media handle and shared a heartwarming note along with the duo's mesmerizing snap, "Happy anniversary to you both. Wishing you many more years together with love, joy & prosperity." Ace Pakistani producer Abdullah Kadwani also shared the duo's photo on Insta reel and wrote, "Happy wedding anniversary".

Moreover, well-esteemed celebrities, including Mehwish Hayat, Adnan Siddiqui, Nida Yasir, Saba Faisal, Saad Qureshi, Sami Khan and Aijaz Aslam also bombarded social media with loved-up comments and best wishes for the much-loved couple.

More Stories From Pakistan

