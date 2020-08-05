UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

HYA Organizes 'Wall Of Signature' To Mark Youm-e- Estehsal Kashmir

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Wed 05th August 2020 | 12:20 PM

HYA organizes 'Wall of Signature' to mark Youm-e- Estehsal Kashmir

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Aug, 2020 ) :The Hyderabad Youth Alliance has organized 'Signature Wall' to show solidarity with people of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) here at Hyder Chowk.

HYA organizers erected a paper wall on which thousands citizens put their signatures to mark one year siege of people of IIOJK. India's Modi government had repealed Article 370 of Indian constitution and abrogated special status of Kashmiris on August 05, 2019.

Government of Pakistan has announced to mark August 05 as Youm-e-Estehsal Kashmir to show solidarity with people of IIOJK.

Civil Society Organizations and political as well as religious parties have arranged several programs to mark Youm-e-Estehsal on August 05 in Hyderabad for which large banners and panaflex hoardings were raised at every nook and corner of the city, Latifabad and Qasimabad towns.

Pakistan Army, business Community organizations and civil society forums also organized candle lit vigil outside Sindh University's old campus where a large number of people visited to show solidarity with oppressed people of Indian held Kashmir and songs having slogans of 'Kashmir Baneyga Pakistan were aired.

Related Topics

Sindh Pakistan India Army Business Civil Society Jammu Hyderabad Alliance Qasimabad August 2019 Government

Recent Stories

PM to address AJK Assembly today

10 minutes ago

Pakistan team is prepared for the first Test today

34 minutes ago

Nation observes Youm-e-Istehsal today

53 minutes ago

Today's Gold Rates in Pakistan on 5 August 2020

2 hours ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

3 hours ago

A paradise lost to war, politics and ideology:

9 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.