HYA organizes 'Wall of Signature' to mark Youm-e- Estehsal Kashmir

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Aug, 2020 ) :The Hyderabad Youth Alliance has organized 'Signature Wall' to show solidarity with people of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) here at Hyder Chowk.

HYA organizers erected a paper wall on which thousands citizens put their signatures to mark one year siege of people of IIOJK. India's Modi government had repealed Article 370 of Indian constitution and abrogated special status of Kashmiris on August 05, 2019.

Government of Pakistan has announced to mark August 05 as Youm-e-Estehsal Kashmir to show solidarity with people of IIOJK.

Civil Society Organizations and political as well as religious parties have arranged several programs to mark Youm-e-Estehsal on August 05 in Hyderabad for which large banners and panaflex hoardings were raised at every nook and corner of the city, Latifabad and Qasimabad towns.

Pakistan Army, business Community organizations and civil society forums also organized candle lit vigil outside Sindh University's old campus where a large number of people visited to show solidarity with oppressed people of Indian held Kashmir and songs having slogans of 'Kashmir Baneyga Pakistan were aired.