IBA-SALU hosts seminar on entrepreneurship, business management

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th May, 2025) The Institute of Business Administration (IBA) at Shah Abdul Latif University (SALU), Khairpur on Thursday, organized a seminar on "Entrepreneurship and Business Management", wherein Aamir Ali Khan Ghouri, Executive Director of Ghouri Group of Companies shared his entrepreneurial journey and practical experiences in corporate leadership, discussing strategies for business success, leadership challenges, and industry trends.

The seminar, held under the patronage of Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Yousuf Khushk, aimed to provide students with real-world business insights and foster industry-academia collaboration.

Prof. Dr. M.K. Laghari, Director of IBA, welcomed the audience, while Prof. Dr. Ameer Shar, Dean of the Faculty of Management Sciences, highlighted the significance of such initiatives.

Later, Mr. Ghouri was honored with an Ajrak and a commemorative shield, symbolizing Sindh's cultural heritage and appreciation for his contributions. The seminar was attended by esteemed faculty members and students, who further reinforced IBA-SALU's commitment to promoting academic excellence and industry engagement.