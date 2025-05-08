IBA-SALU Hosts Seminar On Entrepreneurship, Business Management
Umer Jamshaid Published May 08, 2025 | 04:30 PM
SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th May, 2025) The Institute of Business Administration (IBA) at Shah Abdul Latif University (SALU), Khairpur on Thursday, organized a seminar on "Entrepreneurship and Business Management", wherein Aamir Ali Khan Ghouri, Executive Director of Ghouri Group of Companies shared his entrepreneurial journey and practical experiences in corporate leadership, discussing strategies for business success, leadership challenges, and industry trends.
The seminar, held under the patronage of Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Yousuf Khushk, aimed to provide students with real-world business insights and foster industry-academia collaboration.
Prof. Dr. M.K. Laghari, Director of IBA, welcomed the audience, while Prof. Dr. Ameer Shar, Dean of the Faculty of Management Sciences, highlighted the significance of such initiatives.
Later, Mr. Ghouri was honored with an Ajrak and a commemorative shield, symbolizing Sindh's cultural heritage and appreciation for his contributions. The seminar was attended by esteemed faculty members and students, who further reinforced IBA-SALU's commitment to promoting academic excellence and industry engagement.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 8 May 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 08 May 2025
3,500 volunteers get combat, rescue training in Rawalpindi
Rally held in Mirpurkhas to show solidarity with Pak Army
India started misadventure, Pakistan will end decisively: Dr Tariq
Difah-e-Pakistan rallies express solidarity with Armed Forces
OIC chief reiterates support for Pakistan as DPM Dar apprises of regional situat ..
Usman Tariq's bowling action cleared
National Judicial Automation Committee resolves digital transformation of judici ..
PPP rally cancelled aimed to current emergency situation
PPP organized protest against Indian aggression
Sindh hospitals put on high alert amid India-Pakistan tensions
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Court upholds conviction in attack on Journalists Khurram, Zain Hashmis home6 minutes ago
-
IBA-SALU hosts seminar on entrepreneurship, business management6 minutes ago
-
NA approves motion to suspend May 9 agenda to continue discussion on Pak-India escalation6 minutes ago
-
Emergency response drills ongoing across south Punjab6 minutes ago
-
MNSUA organises rally to support armed forces6 minutes ago
-
NLPD conducts training session on the use of E-Office Technology16 minutes ago
-
Minorities stand firmly with the country’s defenders: Kheal Das16 minutes ago
-
Ceremony held at GPS No:1 to pay tributes to Pakistan Armed forces16 minutes ago
-
Solidarity rally held in Jamshoro in support of Armed Forces16 minutes ago
-
Health experts emphasize joint strategy to eliminate malaria16 minutes ago
-
Nine shops sealed over illegal leather trade16 minutes ago
-
Emergency mock exercise held in Sialkot16 minutes ago