NA Approves Motion To Suspend May 9 Agenda To Continue Discussion On Pak-India Escalation

Faizan Hashmi Published May 08, 2025 | 04:30 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th May, 2025) The National Assembly on Thursday approved a motion to suspend its regular agenda for the May 9 session to allow continued discussion on the escalating Pakistan-India border situation.

Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) lawmaker Ijaz Jakhrani moved the motion, seeking permission to set aside the routine proceedings of the upcoming session in light of the prevailing national security concerns.

Deputy Speaker Syed Ghulam Mustafa Shah presented the motion in the House, which was unanimously approved, reflecting the seriousness of the ongoing regional developments.

