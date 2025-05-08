Emergency response drills ongoing across south Punjab

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th May, 2025) Emergency response drills are ongoing by different services across south Punjab to ensure a swift response in any emergency situation as India continued to escalate situation following its unprovoked missile attack that was responded by Pakistan swiftly and smartly.

While law enforcement agencies already in a high state of alert, the government services including Rescue 1122, and Civil Defence are engaged in training sessions also involving citizens and students to deal with any emergency situation effectively as and when required.

Hospitals, Rural Health Centers, and Basic Health Units across south Punjab already put on alert.

Rescue 1122, Civil Defence and police joined mock exercises and gave training to students on how to act in an emergency situation.

The mock exercises were held at government muslim high school in the presence of deputy commissioner Multan Muhammad Ali Bukhari who also received briefing from district departments.

Citizens and students were informed and trained on how to remain safe, shift to safer places and extend first aid treatment. The exercise concluded with roaring slogans in support of Pakistan and its valiant armed forces.

In Layyah, deputy commissioner Ameera Baidaar made functional all the civil defence warden posts. Civil defence officer Muhammad Tauqeer Abbas gave a detailed briefing to DC on the arrangements and added that Bomb Disposal Squad has also been put on alert.

Civil defence officials and volunteers also undergone training and mock exercises on various aspects of emergency including how to be safe during an air attack, says an official release issued here Thursday.

A training session for civil defence officials and volunteers was also held in Khanewal under the supervision of controller civil defence, deputy commissioner Dr. Salma Suleman.

DC also witnessed mock exercise held by Bomb Disposal Squad. She said that all out steps were being taken to keep people safe and provide them aid in any emergency situation.

Meanwhile, rescuers in Khanewal trained students on how to evacuate from the school building in an emergency situation. A workshop was also held on swift first aid treatment to injured persons. The training workshop was organized on the orders of Secretary Emergency Services Punjab Dr. Rizwan Naseer (Sitara-e-Imtiaz). Station Coordinator Rescue 1122 Samiullah informed the participants including students how important it was to provide swift and proper first aid treatment to injured persons to save lives. District Emergency Officer said that rescuers and volunteers were capable of providing help to the people in case of any emergency.

