Court Upholds Conviction In Attack On Journalists Khurram, Zain Hashmis Home
Faizan Hashmi Published May 08, 2025 | 04:30 PM
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th May, 2025) The hearing for the case involving the attack on the home of senior journalists Khurram Hashmi and Zain Hashmi, was held at the Rawalpindi Bench of the Lahore High Court. The court upheld the decision of the lower court and rejected the plea of the convict, Munir Alam.
According to the details, the prosecution lawyer argued that the convict had committed a grave crime, including murder, and emphasized that the gunfire from the accused had injured the plaintiff’s mother, brother, and two sisters. The mother and sisters remain paralyzed, with medical treatment still ongoing. The lawyer stressed that acquitting the convict under such circumstances would be contrary to the principles of law and justice.
The hearing was presided over by a divisional bench consisting of Justice Sadaqat Ali Khan and Justice Amjad Rafiq at the Lahore High Court’s Rawalpindi Bench.
The plaintiff’s legal representation included advocates Qazi Waqar Hussain and Chaudhry Ashraf Gujjar.
The divisional bench of the High Court found the arguments presented by the convict’s lawyer inadequate and subsequently rejected the plea for acquittal.
The bench upheld the decision of the lower court, confirming the life imprisonment and other sentences handed down to Munir Alam.
The court further directed that convict's punishments be carried out consecutively and dismissed the appeal.
Several individuals were present during the proceedings, including Tariq Ali Virk, President of the Rawalpindi-Islamabad Union of Journalists, Ghufran Chishti, Zain Hashmi, Khurram Hashmi, Sultan Shah, Tahir Chaudhry, and Zaman Mughal. Sardar Mumtaz Raja, Fahad Altaf and Haji Saeed were also accompanying the victim party.
The incident occurred two years ago on the occasion of Eid-ul-Adha.
