Bahawalpur, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th May, 2025) The Inter board Committee of Chairmen (IBCC) is actively working to eliminate rote learning from Pakistan's education system.

In a significant step toward this goal, the IBCC on Sunday organized a one-day awareness seminar at the Islamia University of Bahawalpur.

The event was attended by Punjab’s Provincial Minister for Irrigation, Mian Muhammad Kazim Pirzada, as the chief guest. Key participants included IBCC’s Executive Director, vice chancellors from various universities, education experts from across the country, and representatives from examination boards.

The seminar focused on replacing the traditional rote-based approach with a modern, research-driven assessment system.

Experts emphasized the need to reform the examination structure to reflect critical thinking and practical understanding rather than memorization.

Minister Pirzada stressed that the time has come to end rote learning in Pakistan, highlighting the importance of both ethical values and skills in education.

Dr. Ghulam Ali Mallah, Executive Director of IBCC, pointed out that meaningful reform in Pakistan’s exam system is impossible without changing the current assessment methods.

He added that teachers are being trained to adopt international standards in assessments.

Vice Chancellor of Sadiq Women University, Bahawalpur, stated that developing intellectual capabilities is essential to meet real-life challenges.

Dr. Shazia Anjum urged that teachers must go beyond delivering information and serve as intellectual guides.

Vice Chancellor of Nawaz Sharif University emphasized the need to link education with research for a brighter academic future. Malik Ishtiaq Ahmad Rajwana stressed the importance of aligning curriculum development with both local needs and global trends. According to the Punjab Examination Controller, the current system focuses only on numbers, leaving little room for real learning.

The participants praised IBCC’s efforts to reform the assessment system and appreciated the initiative to raise awareness against rote learning. Speakers unanimously acknowledged IBCC’s role in driving positive change in Pakistan’s education landscape.