SACM reviews progress on Lahore Development Program

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th May, 2025) Special Assistant to Chief Minister (SACM) Punjab on Political Affairs Zeeshan Malik

visited the Shalimar zone on Sunday and reviewed the progress of Lahore Development

Programme.

During the visit, officials from the Metropolitan Corporation Lahore (MCL), Water and

Sanitation Agency (WASA), and other departments concerned briefed the SACM on the

ongoing development initiatives in the area.

Member Provincial Assembly Shoaib Siddiqui, Assistant Commissioner Shalimar Saqib

Tarazi, along with local PML-N representatives and party workers, accompanied Zeeshan

Malik during the visit.

SACM Zeeshan Malik formally inaugurated several newly constructed streets under the

development programme and reviewed the progress of various ongoing schemes in the zone.

He also interacted with residents in various neighborhoods, gathering public feedback

and discussing the impact and quality of the development works.