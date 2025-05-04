SACM Reviews Progress On Lahore Development Program
Faizan Hashmi Published May 04, 2025 | 03:10 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th May, 2025) Special Assistant to Chief Minister (SACM) Punjab on Political Affairs Zeeshan Malik
visited the Shalimar zone on Sunday and reviewed the progress of Lahore Development
Programme.
During the visit, officials from the Metropolitan Corporation Lahore (MCL), Water and
Sanitation Agency (WASA), and other departments concerned briefed the SACM on the
ongoing development initiatives in the area.
Member Provincial Assembly Shoaib Siddiqui, Assistant Commissioner Shalimar Saqib
Tarazi, along with local PML-N representatives and party workers, accompanied Zeeshan
Malik during the visit.
SACM Zeeshan Malik formally inaugurated several newly constructed streets under the
development programme and reviewed the progress of various ongoing schemes in the zone.
He also interacted with residents in various neighborhoods, gathering public feedback
and discussing the impact and quality of the development works.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 4 May 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 04 May 2025
HBL PSL X: Quetta Gladiators beat Islamabad United by two wickets
PSL 2025 Match 23 Quetta Gladiators Vs. Islamabad United Live Score, History, Wh ..
UN Judge Lydia Mugambe sentenced to over six years in UK prison for exploitation ..
Karachi weather; Thunderstorms, rain expected on Monday
Gold prices go down by Rs2,300 per tola in Pakistan
National Women's T20 tournament to commence on Wednesday in Karachi
Weather update; check chances of rain in Lahore, Karachi and Pakistan’s other ..
Pakistan famous Screenwriter Muhammad Kamal Pasha passes away
Pakistan bans IPL 2025 after ban on PSL 10 in India
Five Khwarij killed during three operations in KP: ISPR
More Stories From Pakistan
-
PFA discards 8,000 ltrs of adulterated milk2 minutes ago
-
SACM reviews progress on Lahore Development Program2 minutes ago
-
Police arrest 696 outlaws in April last12 minutes ago
-
Three killed, six injured in road accident12 minutes ago
-
Two killed, one injured in Haripur Hazara Motorway accident32 minutes ago
-
PFA seizes 200 kg spices, other material in Burewala32 minutes ago
-
Islamabad's food scene thrives despite rainy weekend: report42 minutes ago
-
3,000 animals distributed under PHCIP42 minutes ago
-
Pak-Saudi collaboration to provide exceptional meals for pilgrims on this year's Hajj occasion, assu ..1 hour ago
-
Honey Trap Gang” busted, more cash recovered1 hour ago
-
268 challan tickets issued to smoke-emitting vehicles in Rawalpindi1 hour ago
-
Three-member gang impersonating police officers busted2 hours ago