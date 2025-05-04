Open Menu

SACM Reviews Progress On Lahore Development Program

Faizan Hashmi Published May 04, 2025 | 03:10 PM

SACM reviews progress on Lahore Development Program

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th May, 2025) Special Assistant to Chief Minister (SACM) Punjab on Political Affairs Zeeshan Malik

visited the Shalimar zone on Sunday and reviewed the progress of Lahore Development

Programme.

During the visit, officials from the Metropolitan Corporation Lahore (MCL), Water and

Sanitation Agency (WASA), and other departments concerned briefed the SACM on the

ongoing development initiatives in the area.

Member Provincial Assembly Shoaib Siddiqui, Assistant Commissioner Shalimar Saqib

Tarazi, along with local PML-N representatives and party workers, accompanied Zeeshan

Malik during the visit.

SACM Zeeshan Malik formally inaugurated several newly constructed streets under the

development programme and reviewed the progress of various ongoing schemes in the zone.

He also interacted with residents in various neighborhoods, gathering public feedback

and discussing the impact and quality of the development works.

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 4 May 2025

6 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 04 May 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 04 May 2025

6 hours ago
 HBL PSL X: Quetta Gladiators beat Islamabad United ..

HBL PSL X: Quetta Gladiators beat Islamabad United by two wickets

19 hours ago
 PSL 2025 Match 23 Quetta Gladiators Vs. Islamabad ..

PSL 2025 Match 23 Quetta Gladiators Vs. Islamabad United Live Score, History, Wh ..

19 hours ago
 UN Judge Lydia Mugambe sentenced to over six years ..

UN Judge Lydia Mugambe sentenced to over six years in UK prison for exploitation ..

19 hours ago
 Karachi weather; Thunderstorms, rain expected on M ..

Karachi weather; Thunderstorms, rain expected on Monday

20 hours ago
Gold prices go down by Rs2,300 per tola in Pakista ..

Gold prices go down by Rs2,300 per tola in Pakistan

20 hours ago
 National Women's T20 tournament to commence on Wed ..

National Women's T20 tournament to commence on Wednesday in Karachi

20 hours ago
 Weather update; check chances of rain in Lahore, K ..

Weather update; check chances of rain in Lahore, Karachi and Pakistan’s other ..

23 hours ago
 Pakistan famous Screenwriter Muhammad Kamal Pasha ..

Pakistan famous Screenwriter Muhammad Kamal Pasha passes away

23 hours ago
 Pakistan bans IPL 2025 after ban on PSL 10 in Indi ..

Pakistan bans IPL 2025 after ban on PSL 10 in India

23 hours ago
 Five Khwarij killed during three operations in KP: ..

Five Khwarij killed during three operations in KP: ISPR

23 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan