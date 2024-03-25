Open Menu

Ichhra Incident: 3 Accused Get Bail, 2 Declared Innocent

Muhammad Irfan Published March 25, 2024 | 06:54 PM

Ichhra incident: 3 accused get bail, 2 declared innocent

An anti-terrorism court (ATC) on Monday granted post-arrest bail to three accused involved in the Ichhra Bazaar incident

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Mar, 2024) An anti-terrorism court (ATC) on Monday granted post-arrest bail to three accused involved in the Ichhra Bazaar incident.

The court directed the accused, Muhammad Nadeem, Adil Sarwar, and Altamash Saqlain, to furnish surety bonds of Rs 100,000 each to avail the relief of bail.

ATC Judge Arshad Javed conducted the proceedings on post-arrest bail petitions filed by the accused and announced the verdict upon completion of arguments by the parties. The accused had filed bail petitions, stating that the court had remanded them to jail and their custody was no longer required for police investigations. They requested the court to grant bail as the charges against them were bogus.

Meanwhile, the court disposed of bail petitions filed by two accused, Maulana Azeemud Din Shakir and Khalid Shahenshah, after they were withdrawn.

In response to court notices on the bail petitions of the accused, the police filed an investigation report stating that the arrest of the accused was unnecessary as they were found innocent during the investigations.

At this, the petitioners' counsel sought permission from the court to withdraw the bail petitions.

Subsequently, the court disposed of the bail petitions after they were withdrawn.

The accused had filed pre-arrest bail petitions, claiming they had intervened to stop the mob from torturing the woman, and the police had also appreciated their role. However, despite this, they were nominated in the case.

It is pertinent to mention that the incident took place a few weeks ago, and the Ichhra police had lodged an FIR against dozens of identified and unidentified suspects. The police stated that the accused had gathered a mob and not only harassed but also attempted to kill a woman for wearing an Arabic print dress, accusing her of disrespecting religion. The police further stated that they timely intervened and rescued the woman.

Related Topics

Police Jail Women FIR From Anti Terrorism Court Arab Court

Recent Stories

Zangnan always part of China before illegally occu ..

Zangnan always part of China before illegally occupied by India: Lin Jian

4 minutes ago
 Balochistan govt spends Rs 5625 to educate single ..

Balochistan govt spends Rs 5625 to educate single child

12 minutes ago
 Dhoke Jumma residents thank SNGPL for fixing longs ..

Dhoke Jumma residents thank SNGPL for fixing longstanding gas leakage

12 minutes ago
 Nomination papers of PPP, JUIF, PTI candidates app ..

Nomination papers of PPP, JUIF, PTI candidates approved for Senate polls

12 minutes ago
 PM directs swift action against tax defaulters, ev ..

PM directs swift action against tax defaulters, evaders

5 minutes ago
 Troubled Boeing announces CEO Dave Calhoun to step ..

Troubled Boeing announces CEO Dave Calhoun to step down

5 minutes ago
Kohat Police thwart drug smuggling attempt disguis ..

Kohat Police thwart drug smuggling attempt disguised

5 minutes ago
 Minister takes notice of delay in payment of pensi ..

Minister takes notice of delay in payment of pension

5 minutes ago
 Bahawalnagar police crack down on kite sellers

Bahawalnagar police crack down on kite sellers

5 minutes ago
 Nine wounded in Russian missile attack on Kyiv

Nine wounded in Russian missile attack on Kyiv

4 minutes ago
 Meeting reviews price hikes of essential commoditi ..

Meeting reviews price hikes of essential commodities

4 minutes ago
 Police arrest 18 suspects, seize arms and drugs

Police arrest 18 suspects, seize arms and drugs

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan