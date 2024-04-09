Ichhra incident: ATC grants bail to two accused

Open Menu

Umer Jamshaid Published April 09, 2024 | 10:18 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Apr, 2024) An anti-terrorism court (ATC) on Tuesday granted bail to two accused involved in the Ichhra Bazaar incident.

The court ordered the accused, Malik Khurram Shahzad and Muhammad Ali Chand Butt, to furnish surety bonds of Rs 100,000 each to avail the bail relief.

ATC Judge Arshad Javed heard the post-arrest bail petitions of the accused and announced the decision upon completion of arguments by the parties.

The petitioners' counsel argued before the court that the charges leveled against his clients were baseless and no evidence was available, pleading with the court to grant bail to his clients.

However, the prosecution opposed the bail petitions, adding that the accused displayed weapons at the crime scene and were found guilty during the investigations.

After hearing arguments from both parties, the court granted bail to the accused and ordered them to furnish surety bonds.

It is pertinent to mention that the incident took place a few weeks ago, and the Ichhra police had lodged an FIR against dozens of identified and unidentified suspects. The police stated that the accused had gathered a mob and not only harassed but also attempted to kill a woman for wearing an Arabic print dress, accusing her of disrespecting religion. The police further stated that they timely intervened and rescued the woman.

