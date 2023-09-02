Open Menu

Iconic Lyricist Ahmad Rahi Remembered On 21st Death Anniversary

Muhammad Irfan Published September 02, 2023 | 03:10 PM

Iconic lyricist Ahmad Rahi remembered on 21st death anniversary

ISLAMABAD, Sep 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Sep, 2023 ) :Renowned poet and lyricist Ahmad Rahi was remembered on his 21st death anniversary on Saturday to pay glowing tributes for his unforgettable services in the entertainment industry.

Rahi was born on Nov 12, 1923 in Amritsar and his real name was Ghulam Ahmad. He completed his Primary education from Amritsar, India in 1940.

After completing his high school, he got admission in the MAO College, Lahore but was expelled for participating in political movements, a private news channel reported.

He joined his father's business after being expelled from the college.

Rahi migrated to Pakistan in 1947 and joined the magazine Sawera as its editor in Lahore. He was considered a true pioneer of his craft.

Throughout his career, Rahi wrote almost 2,000 songs in Punjabi and Urdu, during the golden era of Lollywood.

Rahi started his career as a lyricist with the film Baili, based on the bloodshed that occurred during partition.

The film was written by Manto and featured four songs penned by Rahi.

As a lyricist, Rahi penned songs for multiple Lollywood super-hits including Heer Ranjha, Yaky Wali, Aik Matyar, Mahi Munda, Shoo Mantar, Rishta, Mirza Jat, Sassi Pannu and Niki Jai Haan.

Film songs written by him for films Heer Ranjha (1970), Mirza Jat (1967), Baji (1963) and Yakke Wali (1957) became super-hits in Pakistan. He was a close friend of renowned short-story writer Saadat Hasan Manto and film producer and poet Saifuddin Saif.

All the three friends played key roles in the early years of Pakistan film industry in Lahore.

Rahi wrote songs for a total of 51 films; 9 films in urdu language and 42 movies in Punjabi language.

He died on Sept 2, 2002 in Lahore at the age of 79.

Related Topics

Pakistan India Lahore Film And Movies Business Education Died Mao Amritsar Gold From Industry

Recent Stories

Asia Cup 2023: Pak vs India match restarts after b ..

Asia Cup 2023: Pak vs India match restarts after brief disruption due to rain

33 minutes ago
 Al Maleh and Fishing Festival continues to dive in ..

Al Maleh and Fishing Festival continues to dive into traditional maritime practi ..

52 minutes ago
 Asia Cup 2023: India opt to bat first against Paki ..

Asia Cup 2023: India opt to bat first against Pakistan

1 hour ago
 Masood Khan emphasizes boosting Pak US ties in div ..

Masood Khan emphasizes boosting Pak US ties in diverse areas

2 hours ago
 PM Kakar cancels Kenya visit, focuses UNGA address

PM Kakar cancels Kenya visit, focuses UNGA address

2 hours ago
 Asia Cup 2023 Match 03 Pakistan Vs. India, Live Sc ..

Asia Cup 2023 Match 03 Pakistan Vs. India, Live Score, History, Who Will Win

3 hours ago
PM reaffirms Pakistan’s commitment to further st ..

PM reaffirms Pakistan’s commitment to further strengthen ties with Iran

3 hours ago
 Asia Cup 2023: Pakistan, India to horns today

Asia Cup 2023: Pakistan, India to horns today

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 2 September 2023

6 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 02 September 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 02 September 2023

7 hours ago
 MEPCO to extend relief for masses after govt decis ..

MEPCO to extend relief for masses after govt decision

16 hours ago
 Soupe snatches Vuelta stage seven win, Martinez st ..

Soupe snatches Vuelta stage seven win, Martinez still leads

16 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan