ICT Admin crackdown on touts at Excise Office, six arrested

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Oct, 2023) In a crackdown on touts at the Excise and Taxation Office Islamabad, Magistrate Industrial Area conducted an operation on Thursday and arrested six people for violating the law.

The operation was carried out under the direction of Deputy Commissioner Islamabad Irfan Nawaz Memon, who has appealed to the general public to contact the officers at the Excise and Taxation Office directly with their complete documents at the designated counters.

The Excise Office visitors are requested to contact the Director of Excise or Focal Person Excise and Taxation, Assistant Commissioner Industrial Area Awais Irshad Bhatti, if they need any assistance.

The crackdown was launched in the wake of public complaints against touts who have been charging exorbitant fees from people in exchange for helping them with their work at the Excise Office.

The arrest of the six touts was appreciated by public, and it is hoped that it will deter others from engaging in this illegal activity. The general public is also urged to cooperate with the authorities and to avoid dealing with touts.