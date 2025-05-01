ICT admin tightens performance checks: DC reviews magistrates' work, issues warnings

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st May, 2025) Deputy Commissioner (DC) Islamabad, Irfan Nawaz Memon on Thursday chaired

a weekly performance meeting to evaluate the work of field officers.

The meeting, reviewed the operations and outcomes of eight assistant commissioners and 26 magistrates over the past week.

During the session, detailed briefings were given on various operations, especially related to price control.

Magistrates reported that they had sealed 14 shops and arrested 681 individuals during recent crackdowns against overpricing.

However, the DC expressed dissatisfaction with the results in certain areas and issued show-cause notices to three magistrates who underperformed in this regard.

The meeting also examined the ongoing campaigns against beggars, unauthorized agents (commonly referred to as touts), the use of plastic bags, and other local violations.

Assistant commissioners shared updates on their actions and outlined challenges faced on the ground.

On the occasion, the DC emphasized the need for coordinated efforts and directed the officers to focus on sustained operations, especially against organized begging groups.

In addition to enforcement drives, the DC also discussed the pending legal cases in assistant commissioners’ offices. Progress reports were sought to clear any delays in administrative or judicial matters. The DC stressed that unnecessary hold-ups in these cases can damage public trust in the administration.

Another key point of discussion was the performance of officers during the recent polio vaccination campaign.

The DC reviewed the role of district officers in ensuring door-to-door vaccination and removing obstacles faced by health teams. Any gaps in field support were pointed out with instructions for improvement in future campaigns.

To enhance public service delivery, the DC issued fresh instructions to all assistant commissioners. They were told to meet citizens daily, listen to their concerns, and immediately contact the relevant departments for solutions. “People should not have to visit offices repeatedly,” said DC Memon. “Officers must address complaints quickly and maintain records of all interactions.”

Highlighting the need for visible results, DC Memon reminded the officers that accountability would remain a top priority. “Our system is based on performance,” he said. “Those who deliver will be supported. Those who fail to perform will be held responsible.”

He added that disciplinary action would continue for negligence, and praised officers who had shown initiative in the field. The DC also asked assistant commissioners to keep regular contact with residents in their respective areas and take action based on public feedback.

He urged officers to carry out immediate enforcement when citizens report violations. “Field response must be fast and effective. If people are reporting illegal activities, there must be action without delay,” he added.