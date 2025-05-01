Open Menu

False Flag Pahalgam Attack: “We Are Ready, Don’t Test Us” Becomes Top Trend On Social Media

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 01, 2025 | 04:00 PM

False flag Pahalgam Attack: “We Are Ready, Don’t Test Us” becomes top trend on social media

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st May, 2025) Following Indian false-flag Pahalgam Attack, We Are Ready, Don’t Test Us” became the top trend on social media.

The DG ISPR message--- “We are ready, don’t test us”—has become the voice of the people.

Social media users rapidly turned this statement into a popular hashtag overnight.

In response to India’s false flag operation in Pahalgam and its threats, Pakistan’s armed forces and the public have shown strong unity.

In a press conference yesterday, even Director General Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) Lt Gen Ahmed Sharif Chaudhry gave a firm and clear response to India in its own language.

Speaking in unequivocal terms, the DG ISPR stated:

“We are ready, don’t test us. We made this clear back in 2019.”

“We are not the ones who initiate conflict; we are a responsible nation,” he said.

“If the enemy believes that aggression is the only way forward, then we are fully prepared—do not put us to the test,” the DG ISPR warned.

He affirmed that Pakistan has completed preparations for a response across all domains.

“We are ready at all times and in all places,” he asserted.

“The people of Pakistan will defend their sovereignty and integrity at all costs,” the DG ISPR said. “If India chooses the path of military confrontation, that is their decision,” he said.

“Where it goes from there will then be our choice,” he added.

“We are repeatedly saying: We are ready, do not test us,” the DG ISPR remarked.

The DG ISPR’s words have gone viral, resonating widely online and symbolizing Pakistan’s resolve and determination.

