ICT exports increased by 22.67% in December 2023: Dr Saif

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jan, 2024) Caretaker Federal Minister for Information Technology and Telecommunication Dr Umar Saif on Wednesday said that the Information and Communication Technology (ICT) export remittances had increased by 22.67 percent in the month of December 2023.

A total of $303 million ITC exports proceeds were received in December, following a 13% increase in November 2023, the minister said in statement.

Dr Umar Saif said that facilitative measures, such as allowing to retain 50% of the Dollars, digital payment systems, and initiatives for freelancers had played a crucial role in boosting ICT exports growth.

Expressing gratitude to Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar and the Special Investment Facilitation Council for their efforts in providing facilities for the IT industry, he said that the objective behind the policies was to bolster the national economy and advance the IT and telecom sectors in the country.

Dr Saif said it was a beginning, which would usher in significant growth of the industry. "The reforms introduced by the caretaker government has played a key role in that regard."